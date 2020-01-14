Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Texas launched a manhunt Tuesday after a gunman fatally shot a teenager at a Houston-area high school, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Bellaire High School, about 5 miles southwest of downtown Houston. The school was dismissing for the day at the time of the shooting.

The Houston Independent School District confirmed the death of the student to KHOU-TV and and KPRC-TV. The identity of the 16-year-old victim was not released.

"The suspect is still at large," the City of Bellaire said in a tweet. "Please avoid the area and/or remain in your home until you receive further information from the City of Bellaire."

Bellaire High School serves about 3,450 students, the largest in the Houston Independent School District.

This is a developing story.