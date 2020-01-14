Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Texas arrested two people, including the suspected gunman, several hours after a teenage boy was fatally shot Tuesday at a Houston-area high school, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Bellaire High School, about 5 miles southwest of downtown Houston, the Bellaire Police Department said in a release.

The victim, a 16-year-old male student, died at the hospital, police said, adding his family has been notified. The identity of the 16-year-old victim was not released.

Police said officers arrested the suspected shooter and a second person connected to the case at around 7:40 p.m. following a nearly four-hour manhunt that was spearheaded after police arrived at the school to find the suspect had already fled.

"Bellaire Police are conducting the investigation into the shooting," it said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner offered his condolences to the victim's family, stating the city was "both shocked and heartbroken" by news of the shooting.

"A learning environment is the last place where young people should feel unsafe and in fear of their lives," he said in a statement. "Yet, gun violence continues to disrupt and destroy families across this country."

Turner vowed to work with state and federal officials to enact gun safety laws.

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Grenita Lathan called the boy's death during an evening press conference "a tragic loss" to the local community and school.

"Our hearts go out to that student's family," she said.

Lathan said the investigation is ongoing and they will fully cooperate with the authorities.

Classes at Bellaire High School have been canceled for Wednesday, the school district said in a release.

Bellaire High School serves about 3,450 students, the largest in the Houston Independent School District.