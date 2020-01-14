A Delta Air Lines plane dropped jet fuel over a California elementary school after being forced to return to Los Angels International Airport due to an engine issue. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- At least 60 people were injured Tuesday after a Delta airplane dropped jet fuel, hitting several schools in California, emergency officials said.

The department said it had 44 patients from four schools including 20 children and 11 adults from Park Avenue Elementary as well as others from Tweedy Elementary, Graham Elementary and San Gabriel Avenue Elementary. Another 16 people from Jordan High School and 93rd Elementary were also treated after being exposed to jet fuel.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said children and nine adults experienced minor injuries after the fuel was dumped near the school but no one was hospitalized and there were no orders to evacuate the area.

Delta representative Adrian Gee said Delta Flight 89 departed Los Angeles International Airport en route to Shanghai with 149 passengers on board when it was forced to turn around.

"Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX," Gee said. "The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight."

Los Angeles City Fire spokesman Nicholas Prange said the incident occurred around noon when two classes from Park Avenue Elementary School were outside.

Cudhay officials including Mayor Elizabeth Alcantar demanded an explanation for why the fuel was dropped over the school.

"I'm very upset," Alcantar said. "This is an elementary school, these are small children."