Democratic presidential candidates are seen on the stage at the sixth Democratic primary debate on December 19, 2019, at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Just six Democrats will take the stage in Iowa on Tuesday night for the final primary debate before the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer have qualified for the debate at Drake University in Des Moines.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. EST and be broadcast by CNN.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer and political correspondent Abby Phillip will host the debate with the Des Moines Register's chief political reporter, Brianne Pfannenstiel.

The six qualifying candidates were required to receive 5 percent or more support in at least four different national polls or state polls in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada -- or 7 percent or more support in two single-state polls.

They were also required to raise donations from at least 225,000 total donors and at least 1,000 donors in at least 20 states.

Most of the Democratic field did not qualify -- including Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Three candidates have dropped their presidential bids since the last debate Dec. 19 -- former housing secretary Julian Castro, author Marianne Williamson and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Rising tensions between the United States and Iran is expected to be one topic of discussion at Tuesday's debate. The Trump administration ordered the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani earlier this month, which drew retaliatory strikes on two U.S. bases in Iraq.