Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado arrested a 16-year-old male suspected of a weekend apartment shooting that left five people injured in suburban Denver, authorities announced.

The Aurora Police Department said it made the arrest Monday, less than 48 hours after the shooting. Authorities withheld the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The teen faces attempted first-degree murder charges along with other offenses.

Police believe the 16-year-old was responsible for a shooting at an apartment party late Saturday. Among the injured were three teenagers -- two girls and one boy.

None of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect immediately after receiving reports of the shooting around 11 p.m.