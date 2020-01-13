President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention on January 14, 2019. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will travel to Texas this weekend to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention, the organization said Monday.

Trump will address the group Sunday at the Austin Convention Center, where Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Senate agriculture committee Chairman Pat Roberts and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler are expected to attend.

Trump is expected to discuss the "phase one" trade agreement between the United States and China, which will be signed this week. As part of the deal, Beijing will increase U.S. soy purchases. A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington and Trump has said he will sign the agreement at the White House Wednesday.

"The American Farm Bureau is honored President Trump will return for a third consecutive year to speak with farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to produce the quality food and fiber our country needs," AFBF President Zippy Duvall said.

"We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority."

The U.S.-China trade dispute has significantly affected farmers, leading Trump to offer billions in subsidies last year to the agricultural industry.

This will be Trump's third consecutive year speaking at the event.