Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Baltimore police are looking into several shootings over the weekend that killed five people, officials said -- more violence in a city that saw its homicide rate surge in 2019.

A total of 12 people were shot on Saturday and Sunday -- five of whom died and seven injured.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the violence "disturbing" and said detectives are working each case.

Authorities said there were 347 homicides in Baltimore in 2019, hiking its per-capita rate to the highest its been in several years -- and nearing the all-time record of 353 in 1993.

One shooting Saturday began with a dispute at a city nightclub and ended with three women shot, one of whom died. Investigators are looking for a person of interest. Four men also died by gunfire, in separate cases.

Harrison said he's "deeply" disturbed and troubled by the violence to start 2020.

"Just like we said last week when we made seven arrests for people wanted for murder, and now we are making sure that they are held accountable," he said.

Police said they haven't found evidence linking any of the shootings. None of the victims were immediately identified.