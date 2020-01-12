A coalition of advocacy groups flood the streets of downtown Los Angeles as part of the nationwide "Families Belong Together" march in June 2018. A lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center claims two children were abused while in U.S. custody. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center is suing the federal government on behalf of two immigrant parents who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the government deliberately terrorized and traumatized the affected families.

"The government understood the harm that it was inflicting on these families," said the complaint filed in federal court this week. "Indeed, it took children from their parents not despite the harm, but because of it: The government intended to use the terror inflicted on these families to deter other families from migrating to the United States."

The suit seeks damages for two families whose children, aged five and seven, were taken from their parents in May 2018.

It claims both children experienced abuse in U.S. custody that the government failed to rectify, including unwanted sexual contact of a five-year-old girl and repeated sexual abuse of a seven-year-old both in a foster care home.

The fathers were given limited information about the location and status of their children, and both children show signs of severe psychological trauma, including nightmares about the separation and behavioral issues.

A press release from SPLC included a link to a federal report from September saying intense trauma was common among children entering Office of Refugee Resettlement facilities in 2018, including those separated from their families.

Both families were fleeing persecution in their home country of Guatemala.

The Trump administration officially a zero-tolerance policy for people entering the country illegally in 2018, permitting border officials to separate children from their parents. An estimated 3,000 children were separated from their families under this policy.