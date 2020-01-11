Wayne Eldridge Weeks escaped while on work release at a senior citizen's center. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky State Police

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Kentucky State Police said they're searching for a prison inmate who escaped custody during work release.

Wayne Eldridge Weeks, 38, of Mt. Olivet, Ky., escaped Friday while working at the Senior Citizen's Center in Hopkinsville. He was an inmate at Christian County Detention Center.

State police described Weeks as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt, jeans and a dark blue jacket.

Weeks was in jail on multiple charges, including receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of jumping in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.