Hundreds of vultures are perched on a U.S. Border Patrol radio tower in Kingsville, Texas, according to the U.S Customs and Border Protection. File Photo courtesy of the CBP

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Federal officials are seeking solutions to address the problem posed by hundreds of vultures roosting on a Customs and Border Protection radio tower in Texas.

Approximately 300 vultures are roosting on a 320-foot tall CBP radio tower in Kingsville, Texas, according to the request for information from the agency released this week. The agency is seeking solutions, including a "viable netting deterrent," to prevent them from roosting there.

The vultures "are roosting and nesting on the tower structure, on the railings, catwalks, supports, and on rails and conduit throughout," the RFI states. "Droppings mixed with urine are on all of these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower where workers are in contact with it, as well as on areas below. Since the presence of birds attract more birds this rural tower will be a frequent and constant target for vultures."

A CBP spokesperson told Quartz the birds have been roosting in the Texas tower for more than six years.

"They will often defecate and vomit from their roost onto buildings below that house employees and equipment," the spokesperson, who Quartz did not name, added. "There are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of 300 feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those concerned."

"The birds's feces and vomit can accumulate," the U.S. Department of Agriculture warned in a fact sheet, which may cause power outages, impede maintenance and impact longevity of the structure.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, enacted in 1918, protects vultures from being killed.