The author of the cellphone proposal says he introduced the bill to make a point about gun rights. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Vermont lawmaker has introduced a bill that calls for barring cellphones to all residents under the age of 21 -- but the proposal is more about firearms than it is about the popular electronic devices.

The proposal, introduced by state Sen. John Rodgers this week, says cellphone use for persons under the age of 21 should be prohibited due to dangers associated with the devices. Making such a move, it adds, makes sense because Vermont residents under 21 are also prohibited from buying guns, cigarettes and alcohol.

The primary danger cited by bill S. 212 is using cellphones while driving, which it calls as "one of the leading killers of teenagers in the United States." It also says mobile phones aid in school bullying that's been linked to multiple teen suicides. Recruiting terrorists and researching potential attack targets are also listed as dangers of teen cellphone use.

"In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cellphone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them," the bill states.

Violators would be subject to a $1,000 fine and a year in prison, under the proposed law.

Rodgers, a gun rights advocate, said he introduced the bill to make a point about gun ownership in Vermont, saying the legislature "seems bent on taking away our Second Amendment rights.

"I have no delusions that it's going to pass. I wouldn't probably vote for it myself."

"We urge the Legislature to focus on the important work at hand instead of getting tied up in hollow diversions," said Michelle Fay of the organization Voices for Vermont's Children.