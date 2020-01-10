Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accused Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of stonewalling the impeachment process. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she plans to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week, ending a weeks-long impasse with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

The Democrat from California has delayed sending the articles to the Senate after the House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18. Earlier this week, Pelosi said she'd withhold the articles until McConnell unveiled a resolution detailing the guidelines for the Senate impeachment trial.

She suggested an end to the standoff Friday.

"I have asked judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," she wrote in a letter to House Democrats Friday.

Despite the concession, Pelosi again took aim at McConnell for trying to "stonewall a fair trial" for Trump. On Thursday, he showed support for a resolution to dismiss the charges against Trump.

"A dismissal is a coverup and deprives the American people of the truth," Pelosi wrote. "Leader McConnell's tactics are a clear indication of the fear that he and President Trump have regarding the facts of the president's violations for which he was impeached.

"Clearly, Leader McConnell does not want to present witnesses and documents to Senators and the American people so they can make an independent judgment about the President's actions."

RELATED John Bolton says he will testify if subpoenaed for Senate impeachment trial

McConnell said Tuesday he had enough votes in the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial without first making a decision on whether to call witnesses sought by Democrats. He said the question of witnesses will be decided after opening arguments in the case.

Responding to Pelosi's plans to send the articles next week, McConnell told reporters, "about time." Pelosi didn't say exactly when, however, the House would send them over.

RELATED Judge says Giuliani associate can give Congress impeachment probe data