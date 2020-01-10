L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti (R) endorsed Joe Biden for president on Thursday while the former vice president was in California for a campaign fundraiser. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

"We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times," Garcetti said in a letter distributed by the Biden campaign on Thursday. "I know that from Day One, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done -- and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis."

Garcetti's endorsement was announced as he, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Biden toured a $1.5 billion bridge replacement project in Southern California's Long Beach before an Irvine fundraiser.

Biden is in a tight race for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November that includes big names such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and his camp hopes Garcetti's nomination will help him to secure California on March 3 when it holds its primary.

In the letter, Garcetti called Biden "a close personal friend who has been an incredible partner in delivering progress for L.A."

"He came to L.A. and stood shoulder to shoulder with me to make us the first big city to enact a $15 minimum wage, and he brought leaders from all over the world to our city to forge the most sweeping climate agreement prior to the Paris accords," he said.

Biden also received the endorsements of several California congressmen, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Garcia, who previously endorsed Sen. Kamila Harris before she ended her campaign last month.

"Joe is a candidate that has both the experience and the ability to build a broad-based coalition needed to beat Donald Trump -- not just here in California, but across the country," Garcia said in a statement. "We've seen Joe bring people together time and time again to deliver results for working families, including right here in California."