Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Analysts expect the government's monthly jobs report Friday to show a strong finish to 2019, two days after a private assessment showed more than 200,000 new jobs were added in December.

According to a Dow Jones survey, experts project about 160,000 new jobs for the month. It also predicts wage growth of 3.1 percent and steady unemployment at 3.5 percent.

The unemployment rate is now at a 50-year low, and a 3 percent rise in wages would match the figure from November but continue a gradual slowdown.

If analysts are correct in their projection of 160,000 new jobs, the figure would bring the 2019 monthly average to 178,000 -- nearly 50,000 lower than the growth median in 2018.

Experts say about 100,000 new jobs per month are needed to keep pace with growth in the working-age population.

A growth of 160,000 jobs, while significant, would be substantially fewer than the expansion of 266,000 recorded in November. Experts say November's figure, however, was padded by the return of General Motors workers from a 40-day strike. But even excluding those 41,000 GM jobs, the underlying job growth for November was above the one-year trend.

ADP and Moody's Analytics, which typically reports U.S. job gains two days before the Labor Department, reported Wednesday the domestic economy added 202,000 jobs in December. However, there have been substantial discrepancies between ADP-Moody's and government figures this year.

"I think it's going to be better than the market is looking for," MetLife Investment Management strategist Drew Matus told CNBC. "It's going to continue to show the consumer can keep the economy on an even keel, even if businesses are worried about a downturn."

"Until businesses start firing people, I don't see growth in the U.S. faltering much," he added. "We're still at the stage where we're hiring a lot of people. Even if it's as forecast, that's still a lot of people."