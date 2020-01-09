A Border Patrol agent leads a group of migrants in El Paso, Texas, on March 27. File Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Federal detentions of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border were down in December for the seventh straight month, government figures showed Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said enforcement actions declined 5 percent last month, and said there's been a 72 percent overall decrease since May. December detentions totaled 40,600, it said.

"This seven-month decline is a direct result of President Trump's network of policy initiatives and our ability to effectively enforce the law, enhance our border security posture and properly care for those in custody," said CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

The agency also said it intercepted 93,000 pounds of drugs nationwide in December, a 5 percent increase from November and a 28 percent hike over the same period last year. Fentanyl seizures, officials said, are up more than 80 percent and heroin seizures are up 27 percent.

"The cross-border smuggling of illegal drugs continues to threaten communities throughout our nation," CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez said. "The volume of drugs seized is a sober reminder that we are in the midst of a national security crisis on the Southwest border."

The agency also said enforcement actions at the border declined across all key demographics.