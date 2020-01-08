President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will make a statement Wednesday morning about the missile attack by Iran against two U.S. military installations in Iraq.

The president tweeted late Tuesday he would address the issue and is expected to make the statement around 8 a.m. EST.

More than a dozen Iranian ballistic missiles were fired early Wednesday from inside Iran toward U.S. facilities in Erbil and al-Asad, Iraq, which housed U.S. and coalition troops. No U.S. or coalition casualties were reported.

Iranian state media reported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Air Force launched the missiles as part of Operation Martyr Soleimani -- named after slain commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad's international airport last week.

"Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump said in his tweet. "We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."