A bicyclist passes houses buckled by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that shook Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The scientific agency of the federal government said it's sending sensing and monitoring equipment to Puerto Rico after the island was shaken by two significant earthquakes in two days.

The U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center said it will deploy new probes to supplement seismometers already in the U.S. territory as part of the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

The USGS said the monitors should be operational by the end of this week and improve the agency's ability "to characterize and forecast earthquakes which will help protect lives and property."

The center already works with the Puerto Rico Strong Motion Program at the University of Puerto Rico in collecting seismic data.

Puerto Rico was shaken by two earthquakes Monday and Tuesday with magnitudes of 5.8 and 6.4, respectively. A smaller magnitude-4.2 quake was recorded 10 miles southeast of Guanica on Wednesday.

At least one person died following Tuesday's event, which also triggered an island-wide power outage and damaged roads and bridges.

The White House said Wednesday President Donald Trump approved an emergency for Puerto Rico, and ordered federal aid to help recovery efforts due to earthquakes that have hit the island since late December. The action authorizes the Homeland Security Department and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts.