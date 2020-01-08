The first products released under Kroger's new Simple Truth Emerge line include burger patties and plant-based ground beef. Photo courtesy of Kroger

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Kroger grocery store chain unveiled its own plant-based meats Wednesday amid a growing interest in such products at popular fast-food restaurants.

The products, which include uncooked burger patties and ground beef substitute, will be sold under the store's newly created Simple Truth Emerge label. Simple Truth specializes in organic and natural fresh and shelf-stable foods.

"Kroger continues to be at the intersection of plant-based curiosity and culinary innovation," said Gil Phipps, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands.

"Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are, how you shop or what you like to eat. And Simple Truth Emerge is an illustration of the commitment that Kroger has to providing our 11 million daily customers with new choices that fit their evolving eating styles and preferences."

Kroger said the new plant-based meats have the same taste and texture as similar beef products. They're free of GMOs, dairy, gluten and soy.

Simple Truth Emerge joins Kroger's Simple Truth Plant Based label, which includes products such as vegan chocolate chip cookie dough, oat milk, sour cream, deli slices and sausage.

"Customers can find plant-based foods throughout Kroger grocery aisles that can be incorporated into one meal, or every meal," said Joe Grieshaber, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. "And Kroger is excited to launch 50 additional Simple Truth Plant Based products this year, expanding the selection we offer to our customers and growing our Simple Truth brand, which exceeded $2.3 billion in sales last year."

Kroger, founded in 1883 in Cincinnati, operates more than 2,700 supermarkets in 35 states and Washington, D.C.