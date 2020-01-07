A bicyclist passes a house damaged by a strong earthquake Monday on the coast of Guanica, Puerto Rico. A stronger quake rattled the island territory Tuesday. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row, a powerful earthquake rattled Puerto Rico Tuesday.

The magnitude-6.4 quake struck off the southern coast, 10 miles off Indios and about 60 miles southwest of San Juan, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Tuesday's temblor was the strongest of a series of quakes that have shaken Puerto Rico in the last two weeks.

"Strong to very strong shaking occurred across parts of southern Puerto Rico closest to the event, and moderate shaking occurred across the rest of the island," the USGS said.

The USGS issued an orange alert for economic loss, estimating the damage could range as high as 1 percent of Puerto Rico's economy. It noted that past orange-level events required a regional or national level response.

The event follows a magnitude-5.8 quake Monday, which hit just off the island's southern coast and buckled an iconic natural stone formation arch in Guayanilla known as Punta Ventana, or Window Point.

The USGS said the quakes resulted from an oblique strike-slip fault at shallow depth where the North America plate converges with the Caribbean plate.

Director of Emergency Management Carlos Acevedo said there have been no reports of major injuries from either earthquake.