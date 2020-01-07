Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Two passengers and a driver of a motorcoach were killed after being ejected from the vehicle during a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, authorities said.

Five people were killed and about 60 were injured Sunday when the driver of the motorcoach lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete median, starting a chain reaction that resulted in a multi-car pileup of at least two tractor-trailers and a Mercedes.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement Monday that a 9-year-old girl and 35-year-old Eileen Zelis Aria were ejected from the coach during the crash as was the vehicle's driver, 58-year-old Shuang Qing Feng.

The Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner identified the minor Monday as Jaremy Vazquez.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The other two victims were identified as UPS employees Dennis Kehler, 48, and Daniel Kepner, 53, whose tractor-trailer was involved in the crash.

Authorities said the bus' surviving passengers and the occupants of a second tractor-trailer, operated by FedEx, were transferred to various hospitals while the driver of the Mercedes was unharmed.

During a press briefing Monday, National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said the bus, which had passed an inspection Dec. 17, was carrying 56 people at the time of the crash, clarifying her statement from the day before when she said it was sitting 52.

She said it was unclear if the driver was speeding or if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but that there were none for the passengers on the bus.

"We have issued recommendation after recommendation to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to have lap-shoulder belts on motorcoaches and other vehicles," she said. "Those haven't been implemented yet we continue to see accidents where passengers are ejected."

She described the accident as "devastating" and the damage "extensive" and that she imagines it must have been "scary" for those who experienced it.

A preliminary report into the accident is expected in the next 10 days with a final report to come between 18 and 24 months later, she said.