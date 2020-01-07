Federal prosecutors said Michael Flynn deserves a tougher sentence than probation because he didn't take responsibility for his crime. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge in Washington, D.C., to sentence former national security adviser Michael Flynn to six months in prison for lying to the FBI -- a reversal of the Justice Department's prior recommendation.

The department said it has made the reversal because Flynn has been unrepentant for his crime.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to making a false statement to the FBI as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He made false statements about his interactions with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

In a sentencing memo filed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they first suggested probation for Flynn because he initially cooperated with investigators. But that later changed.

"Given the serious nature of the defendant's offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation ... and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct, the government recommends that the court sentence the defendant within the applicable guidelines range of zero to six months of incarceration," the memo reads.

District Judge Emmet Sullivan in November delayed Flynn's sentencing pending the release of an inspector general report on the FBI's Russia investigation. He was originally set to be sentenced Dec. 18.

The report, released Dec. 9, found multiple errors in the FBI investigation, but determined there was no evidence to suggest bias against President Donald Trump.

Flynn faces sentencing Jan. 28.