Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Fotis Dulos, 52, the estranged husband of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a Connecticut mom presumed dead after being missing for more than seven months, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.

Dulos' bond has been set at $6 million, Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema announced at a news conference Tuesday.

He is among three charged in connection to the case. His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with bond set at $2 million, Jeltema added. Local attorney, Kent Mawhinney was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder with bond set at $2 million.

Dulos will be arraigned Wednesday, according to his attorney, Norm Pattis.

This is the third time Dulos has been charged in connection with the case, and the first time he has been charged with murder of Farber Dulos, who was last seen in May at age 50.

Police later found her vehicle. They still haven't found her body, but they found blood stains on the garage floor and on a vehicle located in the garage, according to an arrest warrant, which led police to believe the home was the crime scene and there was evidence of attempts to clean it up.

Dulos was in a two-year custody battle with the New Canaan mother of five when she was last seen on May 24 after dropping her children off at school. Dulos was charged the next month with hindering the prosecution and tampering with evidence, along with his girlfriend, Troconis.

Dulos and Troconis pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In September, Dulos was charged on a second count of tampering with evidence, which he also pleaded not guilty to.

Original charges were based on surveillance videos appearing to show Dulos making multiple stops on a 4-mile stretch of Albany Avenue in Hartford as he tossed out garbage bags later found to contain Farber Dulos' blood. A woman resembling Troconis was with him at the time, according to police.