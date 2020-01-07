Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Credit card issuer Chase said Tuesday it has tapped the growing restaurant delivery space by partnering with DoorDash to provide a new perk for certain cardholders.

Under the new partnership, Chase customers holding Sapphire, Freedom, and Slate cards will be eligible for complimentary DashPass subscriptions, which normally cost $9.99 per month. The subscriptions offer unlimited free restaurant delivery and reduced service fees on orders of $12 or more from DoorDash.

Chase said the DashPass has become the largest subscription service in the industry with more than 1.5 million active subscribers. By using it, members can save an average of $4-5 per order from an extensive roster of restaurants such as the Cheesecake Factory, Burger King and Chipotle nationwide as well as local favorites like Bay Cities in Los Angeles and Portillo's in Chicago.

Under the promotion, Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardholders will receive a one-year complimentary DashPass, while Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Student and Slate cardholders will receive complimentary DashPass for three months followed by a 50 percent discount price for the next nine months.

Catherine Hogan, president of Chase Branded Cards, said the move to partner with DoorDash is logical given the quickly increasing spending on restaurant delivery by cardholders.

"Across Chase branded cards, we've seen spending with food delivery more than double in the last year, and the majority of those cardmembers are ordering-in on average at least one time per month," she said.

The restaurant trade website Restaurant Dive said the partnership appeared to be the first in which a credit card provider has tied member benefits to a restaurant delivery service.