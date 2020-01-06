Jan. 6 (UPI) -- State authorities say they are investigating the release of bedbugs inside a men's changing room in a northwestern Pennsylvania Walmart store.

Pennsylvania State Police officials in Girard, Pa., said they were seeking those responsible for unleashing the pests Friday at the Walmart in Edinboro, Pa., located 23 miles south Erie, Pa.

Police said a store manager called them to report a closed pill bottle containing live bedbugs had been found in a boys' jacket. A pest control company responding to the scene the confirmed finding more bed bugs in the men's fitting rooms, with a second pill bottle later discovered nearby.

Walmart released a statement saying it was "fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. A third-party pest management company has visited the store and we are working with them to assess the next steps."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes bedbugs as "small, flat, parasitic insects" that feed solely on the blood of people and animals while they sleep. The reddish-brown insects and can live several months without a blood meal.

Bedbugs bites are not considered to be dangerous, but an allergic reaction to several bites may need medical attention, the CDC says.