Jury selection is expected to begin Monday on sexual misconduct charges against film producer Harvey Weinstein, (C).

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Shamed former Hollywood power broker Harvey Weinstein goes on trial Monday in New York City on sexual misconduct charges that helped spur the 2017 #MeToo movement.

Jury selection in Manhattan Supreme Court for the highly publicized trial, though, could take weeks as prospective jurors are expected to be closely vetted on their knowledge about Weinstein and the movement.

The Hollywood producer faces some charges that could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

He is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. Weinstein said he has never had nonconsensual sex with anyone and has refuted the charges.

The felony predatory sexual assault charge against him carries a maximum life sentence. He also faces a first-degree criminal sexual act charge, first-degree rape count and a third-degree rape charge.

"Weinstein is a serial predator who sexually abused women for decades, taking advantage of his power and connections to systematically silence the women who could bring his crimes to light," the Silence Breakers, a group of 25 women who have accused Weinstein of misconduct, said in a Twitter post last week.

The group, which includes actresses Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette, said they hope Weinstein will face "a public and professional reckoning for his actions."

Weinstein's attorneys said they want the trial to focus on the charges and not claims made by some 80 women publicly about the producer's conduct.

"This is not trivial, and not as simple as 'activists' versus Weinstein, and the only issues that should be relevant beginning Monday are those involved with the criminal charges if due process still matters to [the media] and to the public at large," Weinstein legal spokesman Juda Engelmayer said.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never been in a nonconsensual physical relationship with anyone," Engelmayer said.