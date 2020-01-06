Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A strong magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Monday just off the southern coast of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency pinpointed the temblor eight miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, at a depth of 3.7 miles. It struck at 6:32 a.m. local time.

There was no tsunami threat associated with the quake, the USGS said.

No official reports of damage had been received, though there were anecdotal reports of landslides and houses knocked off foundations.

In a pair of tweets, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said she was in "direct communication" with mayors of Guayanilla and Guánica, as well as other officials.

"Citizens must remain calm and have their action plans prepared to protect themselves," she tweeted.