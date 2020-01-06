Lovot robot, which mimics a mechanical pet with human emotions, is was on display Sunday at the 2020 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

An exhibitor answers questions about THE BOX, a new packaging system by LivingPackets on display Sunday at the 2020 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

This is a view of Stopskate, an electronic braking system for inline skates, on display Sunday during the 2020 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Consumer Electronics Show, one of the premier tech events in the country, kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas with some of the industry's hottest gadgets.

This year's tech devices will address a wide range of issues, including streaming, data privacy, health, the emergence of 5G and sustainability.

For example, vendors at CES 2020 will roll out numerous chips and low-power wireless technology that can scan and measure calorie intake, glucose levels, driver distraction and body temperature for health-conscious individuals.

Other technology will show how fingerprints and other biometric signals are being used more for security such as locking doors and padlocks.

A new mobility pod by Segway-Ninebot, inspired by the pods in the movie "Jurassic World," can transport people around malls, airports and theme parks, and can be guided remotely or via self-driving mode.

On the privacy side, a box device called Winston can be placed between a Wi-Fi router and modem so it can take action to shrink the data footprint of all the devices in the user's home. It will also scan traffic coming and going to block ads, filter tracking cookies and hide the user's Internet address.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs the show, announced last month that President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, would be the keynote speaker at the show after some called for better representation of tech women at the show.

Trump said in a statement that she will speak Tuesday on "how the government is working with private sector leaders to ensure American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy."

Critics, like tech journalist Rachel Sklar, called the decision a slap in the face of women executives in the technology field who were better suited for the high-profile but looked over in favor of Trump.

"This is a terrible choice on so many levels but also -- what an insult to the years and years of protesting how few women were invited to keynote and being told it was a pipeline problem while similarly-situated men were elevated," Sklar said. "There are so many great, qualified women. Shame."