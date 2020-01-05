Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A fast-moving storm system will interact with just enough cold air to produce a swath of accumulating snow from the central Appalachians to parts of the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England from Monday night to Tuesday night.

The storm, expected to take root in the Tennessee Valley on Monday night will race northeastward toward the Delmarva Peninsula by Tuesday evening and reach Atlantic Canada by Wednesday morning.

Accumulating snow will be able to fall farther south and east than what has occurred so far this winter due to the storm's more southern track.

"Parts of interstates 80, 81, 83, 90 and 95 will be impacted Tuesday into Tuesday evening as this quick-moving blast of snow moves through the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Charleston, West Virginia; Hagerstown and Frederick, Md.; State College, Harrisburg and Scranton, Pa.; Albany and Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Hartford, Conn.; Pittsfield, Springfield and Boston, Mass.; and Portland, Maine, are among some of the communities that could face accumulating snowfall and slippery travel with this event.

In the swath of snow, a general 1-3 inches is expected with the potential for higher amounts across southeastern New England as the storm intensifies and expands in coverage.

Snow, or a mix of rain and snow, will only fall for a period of around six hours or less in most locations, limiting how much snow can accumulate.

The track of the storm will play a large factor in how much, if any, snow falls in the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City.

At the present time, AccuWeather meteorologists expect mainly rain to fall from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia with a mix of rain and snow in New York City. With temperatures well above freezing, no winter weather-related road problems are expected in these cities, even if snow mixes in with the rain.

Commuters in the northern and western suburbs of the I-95 corridor will be at a much higher risk of experiencing slippery travel and reduced visibility since precipitation is more likely to fall in the form of snow.

However, a storm track farther south and east could allow accumulating snowfall to shift in that direction, putting the major cities at risk of snow-covered roadways and significant travel delays.

One factor that may prevent snow from sticking efficiently is that, even in many areas north and west of the big cities, temperatures on Tuesday will be near- to slightly above freezing. Snow will have to come down heavily in order to stick and accumulate on roadways, especially the major interstates.

Where snow falls more heavily and at night across southeastern New England, major issues are more likely to develop on both primary and secondary roadways.

Residents heading out the door on Wednesday should be prepared for a potentially slow commute on slushy and/or icy roadways.

Areas downwind of the eastern Great Lakes will receive more snow in the storm's wake as the lake-effect snow machine briefly kicks into high gear.

"Travel could be difficult along the New York State Thruway and I-90 in northwestern Pennsylvania as locally heavy snow squalls combine with gusty winds to reduce visibility and make for slippery roadways from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning," Pydynowski said.

The snow showers and squalls will ramp up as a pocket of cold air rushes in over the Great Lakes in the wake of the coastal storm.

"After a mild start to January, Wednesday will be a wake-up call for many in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast," Pydynowski said.

"The cold air and gusty winds will combine to keep AccuWeather RealFeelĀ® Temperatures in the single digits and teens much of the day across interior parts of the Northeast and New England," he added.

However, the snow squalls and cold air will be replaced by dry weather and seasonably chilly air by Thursday with the mild pattern set to return by week's end.