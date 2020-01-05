Jan. 5 (UPI) -- At least five people died and nearly 60 others were injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said there were six vehicles involved in the crash including a tour bus, three tractor-trailers loaded with parcels and a passenger vehicle.

In addition to the five confirmed deaths, at least 57 people were hospitalized.

The crash took place at 3:33 a.m. when the tour bus was traveling on a downhill curve in Westmoreland County and struck an embankment causing vehicles traveling behind the bus to strike the vehicle after the initial crash.

Pennsylvania State Spokesman Stephen Limani told reporters that the bus owned by Z&D Tours was en route from New Jersey to Cincinnati when it hit the embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over, which was then hit by two tractor-trailers. A third then crashed into the pileup, he said.

"It was kind of a chain reaction-type crash," he said.

Of those injured, two were in critical condition, he said, adding none of the others hospitalized were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

UPS confirmed two of its drivers -- Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48 -- died in the crash.

"Our drivers will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families," UPS said in a statement.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed in both directions as authorities investigate the crash.

National Transporation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy told reporters they will be investigating the crash over the next seven to 10 days while a team of 20 personnel collects evidence.

Local airports reported snow at the time of the crash, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.