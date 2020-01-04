Interim Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, shown here in Guatemala in December, has directed reporting agencies to review recommendations for improving security at places of worship in the United States. Photo by Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has directed the department's agencies to review recommendations for preventing attacks on places of worship in the U.S.

A memo from acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf issued Thursday gives component agencies 14 days to act on recommendations outlined in a December report from the Homeland Security Advisory Council on how to better protect faith communities from violence.

It follows a series of attacks at or near places of worship, including a Dec. 26 shooting at a Texas church and a machete attack at a Hanukkah celebration in New York.

Recommendations in the report include designating an administrative liaison to act as a central point of contact for faith communities and oversee the agency's faith-based programs. The report also recommends forming an interagency working group dedicated to securing places of worship at the National Security Council.

The report notes that the advisory council was given similar tasks in 2012 and 2014 but they were evidently not acted on.

Former DHS secretary Kevin McAleenan directed the advisory council in May to make recommendations specific to protecting synagogues, churches, temples and mosques.