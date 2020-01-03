One dead, at least three injured in Austin retail district stabbing spree

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding man went on a rampage at a coffee shop and restaurant in Austin on Friday, killing one and injuring at least three others before jumping from a roof, police said.

The man survived the fall, with injuries, and was arrested, Austin police Sgt. David Daniels told reporters outside Freebirds World Burrito shop on Austin's popular South Congress Avenue shopping corridor, where one of the stabbing victims sustained fatal injuries.

Daniels said the incident began as a disturbance between two people at the nearby Bennu Coffee Shop about 8 a.m. One, described as the suspect, injured the other man with a knife.

Coffee shop employees apprehended the suspect, but he broke away from them and fled toward the burrito restaurant as police arrived, police said.

After losing sight of the suspect, police received another call of more stabbings at the restaurant. Upon entering the found a man in his 20's dead and another person injured.

At that point, Daniels said, the suspect emerged onto the roof and jumped off. He, along with one of the Freebirds stabbing victims and one from the coffee shop, were taken to the hospital.

A retail plaza in the busy shopping district about a mile south of the Texas state Capitol was cordoned off during the incident.