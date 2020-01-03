The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 240 points in opening trading Friday following a U.S. airstrike targeting a top Iranian general. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average took sharp tumbles as trading opened Friday following the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The Dow slid 240 points to 0.8 percent as trading opened, while stocks also took a sharp downward turn after the opening bell. The S&P 500 index dropped by 0.8 percent, with the Nasdaq Composite futures following suit, falling by 0.9 percent.

Fears that the Baghdad strike would escalate conflict in the Middle East brought produced a step back from the record-setting, year-end rally that had continued into the first few days of the new year.

Oil prices and safe-haven investments, however, surged Friday. U.S. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed 3.8 percent to $68.83 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 3.7 percent to $63.46 per barrel.

"We know that this is an escalation of tension in the [Middle East] region," Steven Chiavarone of Federated Investors told MarketWatch. "The initial reaction will lead to a risk-off for equity markets and upward pressure on oil prices. But what we don't know is the timing and severity of Iran's expected reaction."