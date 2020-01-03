Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum honored Francis Moore on Thursday, almost 250 after the American patriot took part in the Boston Tea Party.

Re-enactor Jason Schaum placed a commemorative medal at the gravesite of Moore in Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn, Mass., where the 18th-century baker settled after the Revolutionary War.

"I think it's good to give a voice to those who are less memorable in our history, but have taken incredible strides to make the country what it is. And I'm very thankful for it," Schaum told WBZ-TV.

Moore is the latest of more than 100 men being recognized by the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum for taking part in the rebellion. About 80 commemorative medals have been placed, and the ceremonies will continue until the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party in 2023.

While most participants disguised themselves, Moore wore no disguise when he took part in the Boston Tea Party in 1773 at age 33. During the war, Moore had a bakery in Cambridge, Mass., and provided bread to the patriot's army, according to the Boston Tea Party Historical Society.

"He was a true patriot. A man who was willing to make sacrifices in his life that would change the history of the world," said Arthur Dulong, a member of the Pine Grove Cemetery Commission.

The museum re-enacts the Boston Tea Party each year on Dec. 16.