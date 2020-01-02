Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., led all Democratic candidates in fundraising for the fourth quarter with more than $34 million. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump topped all candidates in fundraising over the fourth quarter of 2019, but U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democratic candidates posting strong numbers in their splintered field, according to figures released Thursday.

Trump claimed that the impeachment proceedings pushed by the Democrats has helped him raise $46 million over the last three months of 2019.

The impeachment trial appears to be at a standstill with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., remaining at an impasse while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds off on sending over the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

On the Democratic side, Sanders, I-Vt., announced he raised $34.5 million over the same three-month period. His total raised for 2019 came to more than $96 million. With the help Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., he drew large rally crowds in the fall.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he raised $24.7 million in the final quarter from 326,000 donors. He said he has raised $76 million since getting into the Democratic primary race in April.

Upstart tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang took in more than $16.5 million in the fourth quarter. Yang has received donations from about 400,000 people during his campaign.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued to lose momentum, announcing donations of more than $17 million during the quarter, a 30 percent drop from her third-quarter figures.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had not announced his campaign figures as of early Thursday afternoon.

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro announced Thursday he was dropping out of the race.

"It's with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today," Castro said on Twitter.

" I'm so proud of everything we've accomplished together. I'm going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts - I hope you'll join me in that fight."