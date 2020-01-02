Missing Texas man found alive in Grand Canyon

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The National Park Service said Thursday that rangers found a 58-year-old Texas man who had been missing nearly two weeks alive in the Grand Canyon.

Martin Edward O'Connor was found by park rangers at around 10 a.m. Thursday in the inner canyon and was evacuated by helicopter, the National Park Services said in a press release.

He is undergoing a medical evaluation, the federal agency said.

Rangers learned of the La Porte resident's location from hikers who had reported seeing him Wednesday afternoon along the New Hance Trail, which the National Park Services recommends only for highly experienced canyon hikers as it is one of its most difficult trails.

O'Conner was last seen Dec. 22 at the Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. It is believed that he had stayed at the lodge from Dec. 17 and was traveling alone, park officials said in a release.