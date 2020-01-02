Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been named as part of the U.S. delegation to this month's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a roster of delegates to this month's World Economic Forum in Switzerland, with presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner on the list.

It was unclear whether from the announcement whether President Donald Trump would attend after canceling U.S. attendance at last year's event.

The four-day forum will be held in Davos starting Jan. 20.

The presidential delegation's roster was released Wednesday. The list included Ivanka Trump, referred to as assistant to the president and adviser to the president, and Kushner, listed with the title assistant to the president and senior adviser to the president.

The delegation will be headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and will include other Trump administration cabinet members such as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Also attending will be U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The event is expected to draw 3,000 participants from around the world and is set to concentrate on the themes of "stakeholder capitalism", progress toward meeting the climate change and sustainability goals of the Paris Agreement and technology and trade governance.

Trump canceled his delegation's trip to last year's World Economic Forum, citing the then-ongoing partial government shutdown.