Ethan Couch of 'affluenza' case arrested for violating probation

Ethan Couch, known as the "affluenza teen" was arrested for violating his probation on Thursday. Photo courtesy Tarrant County Sheriff

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Ethan Couch, known as the "affluenza teen" for his defense in a fatal drunk driving case, was arrested on Thursday for violating his probation.

Couch, 22, was booked into Tarrant County Jail after being accused of testing positive for THC during a mandatory drug screening as part of his probation.

Judge Robb Catalano of Criminal District Court No. 2 signed the probation violation warrant on Thursday morning and Couch was arrested hours later.

He was ordered to be held without bail.

Couch was sentenced to 10 years probation and was ordered to stay away from drugs and alcohol for a drunk-driving crash in 2013 that killed four people.

While on probation in 2015 he fled the country to Mexico with his mother, Tonya Couch, after a video surfaced purportedly showing him at a party where a beer-drinking game was being played, a possible parole violation.

The two were arrested after a two-week search and he was sentenced to 720 days in prison for violating parole before being released in April 2018.