Tennessee police officer struck by car, dies while chasing suspect

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Tennessee police officer died after being struck by a car while chasing a suspect on foot across a busy freeway near Nashville, local authorities say.

Hendersonville police officer Spencer Bristol, 31, died in the late Monday incident, Police Chief Mickey Miller said.

"Spencer Bristol was an example of what an officer should be," Miller told reporters. "He loved his job and this police department grieves with his family over the loss of our brother."

Miler said Bristol died while pursuing a suspect who fled from a crashed car on Interstate 65 about 13 miles north of downtown Nashville. While crossing the freeway on foot he was struck by a car in the freeway's southbound lanes.

Bristol was rushed to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville but died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities said the incident began when Bristol attempted to stop a car by driven by driven by Kevin Jordan, 19, on outstanding arrest warrants.

Jordan and an unidentified passenger fled, driving onto the freeway before crashing into another vehicle. Jordan was immediately apprehended but the passenger fled on foot across the freeway.

Bristol died while running after him. The passenger has yet to be found, police said.

Jordan could be charged with felony evading, reckless endangerment and other traffic related offenses.