Judge clears NYC man after serving 27 years for murder he did not commit

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A New York judge cleared a 54-year-old man of murder after he spent 27 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Queens County Supreme Court Judge Joseph Zayas called the case against Felipe Rodriguez, 54, a "miscarriage of justice" before clearing him Monday in the brutal death of auxiliary New York City police officer Maureen McNeill Fernandez in 1987.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had commuted Fernandez's sentence three years ago after a reexamination of his case and a police informant, who was the main witness against Rodriguez, recanted his testimony.

"I thought that [the commutation] was the greatest moment of my life, but the only thing that was free was my body," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I still had the chains that were still attached to me; the conviction was still attached to me. But [today], the chains will fall. I will be absolutely, completely free."

Innocence Project attorneys worked more than a decade to clear Rodriguez. He was freed from prison in 2017 after Cuomo commuted his sentence.

"Sometimes the criminal justice system makes mistakes, even this court makes mistakes," Zayas said. "Sometimes these mistakes are minor, inconsequential, and sometimes they are monumental."

Some of the evidence that pointed to Rodriguez's innocent included five statements implicating McNeil Fernandez's husband, Carney Fernandez, in beating his wife out of jealousy, along with the memo stating that he was the focus of investigation. Also included was a recording in which a witness against Rodriguez said he fabricated evidence.

"We are thrilled that Felipe is finally cleared of this wrongful conviction, and grateful to the [district attorney's] Office for reinvestigating the case, providing us with key documents they uncovered and joining our motion to vacate," Nina Morrison, senior litigation counsel at the Innocence Project, said in a statement.

"But amidst the joy of today's exoneration, let's not forget that Felipe's wrongful conviction could well have been prevented three decades ago if he'd received a fair trial and the jury had heard the evidence presented in court today," she added.