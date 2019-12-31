Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Idaho authorities said they fear for the lives of a sister and brother who have been missing since September, and the mother and her new husband have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The disappearance of Tylee Ryan, 17 and Joshua Vallow, 7, is being investigated by the Rexburg police with assistance from the FBI. They were last seen in Rexburg on Sept. 23. Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her current husband, Chad Daybell, have not helped in the search, police said.

"We have taken every step available to us, including executing multiple search warrants, interviewing multiple sources and running down every lead we have found," Rexburg police said in a statement while asking help from the public.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Vallow's last two husbands have died since 2018 and Daybell is under investigation in the recent death of his last wife, Tammy Daybell. Authorities initially believed she died in October from natural causes, but now are re-examining the case as suspicious.

"We strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger," Rexburg police said. "We are aware that in the weeks after Tammy Daybell's death, Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell told witnesses that Lori's daughter had died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue. Around that same time, Chad told another witness that Lori had no minor children."

Police said the couple has not been charged in the case, and that investigators' first priority is to find the missing children.

"We know that the children are not with Lori and Chad Daybell, and we also have information indicating that Lori either knows the location of the children or what has happened to them," police said. "Despite having this knowledge, she has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter.

"We publicly call on Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell to do the right thing and come forward with the information they have about the location and welfare of Joshua and Tylee."