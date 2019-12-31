Decade in review: Guns, #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter drive protests

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The 2010s were largely a decade of protest: The election of President Donald Trump, the Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and anti-gun violence movements, gay rights, and the immigration crisis brought people into the streets and courtrooms across the United States.
Like many decades before it, the 2010s was a period of tragedy, protest and triumph -- one that had the nation crying for the deaths of children in their own schools.
Glenn Bracey II, an assistant professor of sociology and criminology at Villanova University, said that though the events and social movements of the past decade may seem like the reflection of shifts in American culture, they're not.
"These events are consistent with well-established patterns of domination and resistance," the expert on race and social movements told UPI.
Bracey pointed to the 2016 presidential election the latest example of political backlash. He compared Trump's anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies to those of former President Richard Nixon's so-called Southern strategy in the wake of President Lyndon B. Johnson's major civil rights legislation.
Here's a look back of some of the biggest stories that moved public demonstrations since 2010.
President Donald Trump
File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017 as the first president to have never served in the military or previously be elected to office.
He defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8, 2016, to become the 45th U.S. president.
Trump's campaign roused a sleeping giant in American politics: working-class white people, a group that powered the Reagan revolution in the 1980s, but had failed to produce a popular majority in five of the last six elections. Trump's aggressive, unapologetic rhetoric about a nation suddenly devoid of its prior greatness offended millions, but served as a call to arms for millions more.
Trump's stunning win kicked off a number of congressional investigations -- as well as one by the Justice Department's special counsel, Robert Mueller -- into Russian meddling in the election.
Mueller -- along with most of the U.S. intelligence community -- agreed that Russia tried to interfere in the election, but didn't find evidence to suggest the Trump campaign colluded. He did detail, though, instances in which Trump attempted to obstruct his investigation.
Two and a half years into his presidency, obstruction became an issue again for Trump -- this time involving an investigation into a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He was accused of improperly asking a foreign power to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by requesting Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
As the decade came to a close, House Democrats voted to impeach Trump on grounds he abused power in his request to Ukraine and obstructed Congress in its investigation. He became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.
Immigration
File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
With Trump's election came a renewed focus on immigration to the United States. The issue was among the first the future president mentioned when announcing his presidential campaign in June 2015.
"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending the best ... they're sending people that have lots of problems and they're bringing those problems. They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime. They're rapists and some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they're telling us what we're getting," Trump said during his announcement speech at Trump Tower in New York City.
During his first three years in office, Trump took steps to crack down on what his administration described as an immigration crisis. Indeed, despite declining border apprehension numbers -- dropping from an all-time high of 1.64 million in 2000 to 303,000 in 2017 -- the southwestern border saw an uptick in undocumented immigrants, finishing fiscal year 2019 with 850,000 apprehensions.
To limit the number of migrants from crossing the border, the Trump administration instituted a zero-tolerance policy in summer 2018 in which it separated children from parents who would be prosecuted for illegal entry. Thousands of migrant children were separated from their parents and placed in housing facilities, prompting outcry from pro-immigration activists.
The Trump administration relented, halting the separation policy, but continuing to propose and implement measures to cut down on border crossings.
Among those efforts is Trump's ongoing attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, introduced by President Barack Obama by executive order in 2012.
DACA provided a way for immigrants brought to the United States before the age of 16 to be eligible for work permits. It offered a reprieve from deportation for an estimated 1.7 million people.
Black Lives Matter
File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
As has happened for hundreds of years in the United States, racial tensions flared among African-American communities in the 2010s -- with particular focus on police use of force, often against unarmed black men and women.
Outcry over the deaths of Florida teen Trayvon Martin (2012), Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., (2014), Eric Garner in New York City (2014), 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland (2014), Laguna McDonald in Chicago (2014), Freddie Gray in Baltimore (2015), Sandra Bland in Waller County, Texas, (2015), Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La., (2016) and Botham Jean in Dallas (2018) -- among dozens of others -- led to nationwide protests and court cases.
They also gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement, which began as a social media hashtag in the wake of George Zimmerman's acquittal for the death of Trayvon Martin.
Bracey said the movement "uniquely evince[s] emerging trends in American activism." He pointed to a lack of clear hierarchy in the organization, which "use[s] social media and diffuse leadership structures that allow movement to tailor messages and tactics to specific locations and campaigns."
He said these tactics allow for the use of social media to mobilize large groups and communicate with media, but with no authoritative voice, the movement is "open to confused messaging and competing goals."
#MeToo
File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bracey said that, likewise, the #MeToo movement relied on social media to fuel its cause. The hashtag began with a social media campaign by actor Alyssa Milano in October 2017.
She encouraged victims of sexual assault to break their silence and share their stories in the wake of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein scandal, in which multiple women accused him of misconduct and assault.
"If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet," she posted on Twitter.
The hashtag became the name of a movement of outrage against sexual misconduct, assault and harassment that began in Hollywood, but spread into all sectors of life. The movement later became associated with a parallel Hollywood-led effort -- #TimesUp -- which supports groups who are paid less and underrepresented in the workplace.
The activism led a number of studios and production companies to adopt inclusion riders to ensure gender and racial diversity on film and television projects.
#MeToo also spelled the end -- or at least a temporary pause -- for the careers of some well-known public figures, including Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., R. Kelly, Matt Lauer, Mario Batali, former Reps. John Conyers, Trent Franks and Blake Farenthold, former Sen. Al Franken, Bill Cosby, Danny Masterson, Roy Moore, Larry Nassar, Jeffrey Tambor and Charlie Rose.
Gun violence
File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Students against gun violence continued a long tradition of youth activism in the wake of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The shooting killed 17 people, including 14 students, and launched a movement.
Mass shootings weren't a new phenomenon in the 2010s -- some consider the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 the beginning of the modern era of gun violence in schools -- but the Florida massacre launched a vigorous student-led activism.
The students at MSD created the March for Our Lives organization, which held global marches under the same name less than six weeks after the Parkland shooting. Bracey compared the March for Our Lives movement to youth-led sit-ins, walk-outs and other protests in support of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
"Recent youth activism continues this trend, which is encouraging because youth-led movements are often the most creative and successful," he said.
The students, supported by celebrities and survivors of other mass shootings, lobbied local and state leaders, the U.S. Congress and even the president for stricter gun control measures.
Parents and survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 -- which left 28 mostly young children dead -- made their own efforts earlier in the decade, but federal gun-control laws have been difficult to get passed. Some states, though, moved immediately to change laws.
One federal law did go into effect after a shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas killed 58 innocent people in 2017.
The Justice Department banned the sale and use of bump stocks, devices that can convert a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic machine gun. The ban went into effect March 2019.
LGBTQ rights
File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI
On LGBTQ rights, the past decade has seen some advances as well as setbacks.
In December 2010, President Barack Obama signed into law a repeal of the so-called "don't ask, don't tell" policy, which allowed gays and lesbians in the military so long as no one revealed their sexual orientation. The Department of Defense, under President Bill Clinton, implemented the law in 1994.
At the time, the Clinton administration saw the law as a way to prevent discrimination against gay, lesbian or bisexual service members. Officials also said same-sex relationships and acts would pose a risk to morale and good order. But the law faced criticism for being discriminatory.
Though the ban on only gay and lesbian service members was lifted in the early 2010s, another ban would threaten the LGBTQ communities toward the end of the decade.
In July 2017, Trump said the government wouldn't "accept or allow" transgender people to serve in the military. He tweeted that transgender troops "burdened" the government with "tremendous medical costs and disruption."
An analysis after his announcement, though, an analysis found that the military spends at least 10 times more money each year to treat erectile dysfunction ($84 million) than on transgender healthcare ($2.4 million to $8.4 million). Both are a tiny fraction of the Pentagon's annual budget.
The ban took effect in April 2019, but in July 2019, but it faces ongoing legal and legislative battles.
On June 26, 2015, same-sex marriage became legalized, a move some viewed as the ultimate step in equal rights for the gay and lesbian communities.
Hundreds of people celebrated outside the Supreme Court as justices voted 5-4 voted in favor of Jim Obergefell, who sought to have his marriage to John Arthur formally recognized on the latter's death certificate. The couple married in Maryland, but Ohio, where they lived and where Arthur died, didn't allow such marriages.
"Today's ruling from the Supreme Court affirms what millions across this country already know to be true in our hearts: Our love is equal," Obergefell told the crowd gathered outside the high court. "That the four words etched onto the front of the Supreme Court -- 'Equal justice under law' -- apply to us too."
Bracey said that though many saw the Supreme Court ruling as the one of the biggest legal wins for LGBTQ communities and their supporters, others saw the access to marriage -- and freedom to serve openly in the military -- as more "conservative" goals.
"Early queer activists often rejected marriage as a reinstatement of conservative gender roles," he said. "Repealing 'don't ask, don't tell,' freed queer peoples to openly serve in the military, which is a conservative choice to serve in government rather than challenge norms.
"In many ways, the lesson of the past decade of LGBTQ activism is an old one -- conservative goals are easier to achieve than progressive ones. The nation should not assume LGBTQ victories are permanent."
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year
Nancy Pelosi holds the hand of her granddaughter Bella Kaufmann Pelosi as she jumps in joy after the announcement of Pelosi's return as speaker
of the U.S. House of Representatives on January 3. She is the first official to return to the position since Sam Rayburn in 1955. She became the nation's first female House speaker when she took the gavel in 2007. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., as he holds his baby daughter Kathryn Watts Swalwell as the 116th U.S. Congress opens on January 3. Swalwell's daughter was born October 24, 2018. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Actress Sandra Oh appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama for "Killing Eve" during the Golden Globe Awards
in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6. Oh was the first actress of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Late afternoon sunlight bathes the White House on January 24. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Actor Glenn Close appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "The Wife" at the SAG Awards
in Los Angeles on January 27. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Women Democrats of the House, wearing white in honor of women's suffrage, pose for pictures as they arrive before the State of the Union. The new Congress has a record number of women.
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Chinese actors perform traditional spring festival dances on the Chinese Lunar New Year
in Beijing on February 5. The festival, one of the most important holidays in China, celebrates 2019 as the Year of the Pig. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots MVP Julian Edelman (L) and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII
at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3. It was the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title, beating Los Angeles 13-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kacey Musgraves appears backstage with her awards for Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies," Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy," Best Country Album for "Golden Hour" and Album of The Year for "Golden Hour" during the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 10. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Marines wait for the arrival of Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez at the White House on February 13. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo
Former Trump attorney Michael D. Cohen is sworn in before the House Oversight Committee
on February 27 as part of investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Cohen has since begun a three-year prison term on campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other charges. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Students stage a walkout and march in protest of gun violence in Washington, D.C., on March 14. The group rallied at the White House and marched to the Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off
from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. on March 15. On board is the 10th Boeing-built Wideband Global SATCOM Satellite. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo
Magnolia blossoms adorn the White House grounds as Trump (L) walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along the colonnade to the Oval Office on March 25. The leaders signed an agreement on the Golan Heights
, recognizing it as Israeli territory. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Migrants are held for processing under the Paso del Norte Bridge in El Paso, Texas on March 27. Nearby, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan addressed the dramatic increase in illegal crossings along the Southwest border at a press conference, appealing to lawmakers for more resources to handle the unprecedented surge.
Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate with the championship trophy
after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-81 to win the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on April 7. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 Heavy rocket launches from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on April 11. This is the first commercial launch of the "Heavy," which is boosting the Arabsat 6 Satellite. The spacecraft will provide KU and KA Band service to the Middle East and North Africa. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods celebrates his fifth Masters win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 14. It was a spectacular comeback
for Woods, who had not won a major championship since 2008. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Firefighters battle to extinguish a giant fire that engulfed Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
on April 16. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the 13th-century building that welcomes tens of millions of worshipers and tourists every year. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
Jimmy Fallon arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23. The Time 100 celebrates the magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Christian Wilkins from Clemson jumps into the arms of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked 13th overall by Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville on April 25. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions from children of White House staff and journalists in observance of "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 25. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo
Hannah Kaye, the daughter of Lori Gilbert Kaye, who was killed
in a mass shooting at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue in San Diego, attends the funeral service on April 29. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
First lady Melania Trump, a former model, sports flowered pumps at the National Day of Prayer Service at the White House on May 2. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., bites into a bucket of chicken at a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Attorney General William Barr declined to appear
on May 2. The committee was discussing special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Jockeys race past onlookers during the 145th Kentucky Derby
at Churchill Downs on May 4 in Louisville, Ky. Country House won the race after the first-place finisher was disqualified. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Actor Jared Leto arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
in New York City on May 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives at the Met gala. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood" at the Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 21. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film
"Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood" at Cannes on May 21. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
British Prime Minister Theresa May tenders her resignation
outside No. 10 Downing St. in London on May 24 after failing to shepherd Britain's exit from the European Union. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Trump speaks to the White House press corps as he leaves Washington, D.C., on June 18 for a rally in Orlando, Fla.,
to launch his 2020 re-election campaign. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hope Hicks, a longtime Trump adviser, sits for the start of a closed-door interview
with the House judiciary committee as part of the Russia investigation on June 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Lil Nas X perform during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23. Lil Nas X's chart- topping record "Old Town Road" broke longstanding
Billboard records. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Noah Schnapp (L) and Millie Bobby Brown attend the premiere
of "Stranger Things 3" at Santa Monica High School in California on June 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
As the moon eclipses the sun, a phenomenon called "Bailey's Beads" occurs during the start of totality during a total solar eclipse at the AURA Cerro Tololo Observatory near La Serena, Chile on July 2. The rare event occurs as the moon's orbit places it directly in front of the sun. Bailey's Beads are caused by the mountainous topography covering parts of the sun as the moon slips in front of the solar disc. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Patriotic roller-skaters glide down Constitution Avenue in the traditional National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on July 4. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Michelle Licata and Courtney Wild, sex assault victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, hold hands as they exit court in New York on July 8. Epstein was jailed on charges that he sexually exploited dozens
of minor girls in New York, Florida and other locations over a period of three years. He was later found dead in his jail cell. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Megan Rapinoe of Team USA holds the Golden Ball trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup in Lyon, France on July 7. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Confetti falls on the players of the U.S. women's soccer team after a ticker tape parade
through the Canyon of Heroes on July 10 in New York City. It was Team USA's second straight World Cup title. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A child joins hundreds of protesters decrying migrant detention camps on the U.S.-Mexico border during a "Lights for Liberty" rally in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House on July 12. The rally was part of a nationwide protest against the treatment of immigrants in detention centers and to mark the deaths of eight refugee children in the camps or at the border. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Saturn V rocket that launched Apollo 11, part of "Apollo 50: Go for the Moon," a special 17-minute show, is projected onto the east face of the Washington Monument on July 19. It was part of events nationwide to mark the 50th anniversary
of the mission, which landed man on the moon for the first time. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Mueller is sworn in prior to testifying
to the House judiciary committee on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on July 24. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
9/11 responders react after Trump signed an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund
, in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 29. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo
Mourners hold an interfaith vigil on August 4, the day after a mass shooting
at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that killed 20. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
A flower rests in a bullet hole in a window near Ned Peppers bar, the site of a mass shooting on August 5 in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed
. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
A massive crowd of protesters under umbrellas leave an anti-government rally in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on August 18. Organizers estimated 1.7 million people turned out
for the demonstration, part of protests that have been going on for months over tensions with China. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Mounted Tibetans open the year's biggest event, a regional ethnic minority performance, which celebrates the opening of the Dunhuang Silk Road International Tourism Festival in Gannan, a major city in Gansu Province's Tibetan Autonomous Region, on August 30. The area is a key part of China's massive Belt and Road Initiative. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams hits a forehand to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic before defeating her in straight sets in the third round of the U.S. Open
on August 30 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
American tennis player Coco Gauff, consoled by Naomi Osaka of Japan, breaks down in tears after losing her third-round match
at the U.S. Open August 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A kiteboarder catches air as strong winds reach the Atlantic coast of Charleston, S.C., ahead of Hurricane Dorian on August 31. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
A survey flight over the islands of the Bahamas on September 9 reveals a stripped landscape and tremendous damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Twin Towers Tribute In Light art installation shines in Lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center when it is tested one week before the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on September 4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress Felicity Huffman (R) leaves her sentencing hearing with her husband, actor William H. Macy (L), at the federal courthouse in Boston on September 13. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days
in prison for her part in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Photo by Josh Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg waits to speak on the stage as thousands gather at Battery Park at the Global Climate Strike March
in New York City on September 20. Greta, 16, also addressed the United Nations on the urgent need for climate action. Time magazine named her Person of the Year
for 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Darron Lee runs through the tunnel before taking on
the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on September 22. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper prepares to bat against
the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on September 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A protester runs from tear gas fired by police during a rally in Hong Kong on October 1. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is upended by New York Giants cornerback Grant Haley on a reception at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on October 10. The Patriots defeated the Giants
35-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses during a ceremony in Statuary Hall for her husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings before he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on October 24. The Maryland Democrat died at age 68
after serving in Congress for 23 years. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
People in El Paso wave through the border wall to their families
in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on October 26. An event called "Hugs not Walls" allows families to briefly reunite across the boundary. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
A burned-out tree sends off wind-blown embers in the Kincade fire
along Highway 128 in Sonoma County, Calif., on October 29. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Family members hold photographs of loved ones killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302
and Lion Air Flight 610
crashes during a Senate committee hearing on safety and the future of the Boeing 737 Max on Capitol Hill on October 29. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals closing pitcher Daniel Hudson hugs catcher Yan Gomes as they celebrate after defeating
the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 to win the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on October 30. It's the first World Series title in franchise history for the Nationals. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Actress Jane Fonda participates in the "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protest
in Washington, D.C., on November 1. Fonda has been a regular presence at the weekly protest, sometimes getting arrested. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Chinese soldiers perform military honor guard duties for a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 8. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House
Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump on November 15. The hearings are looking into whether Trump used military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into investigations that would benefit him politically. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, speaks next to a stack of depositions from closed hearings in the impeachment inquiry on November 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A visitor's hair flies in the air as Marine One departs the White House carrying the president, first lady and their son Barron to spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida on November 26. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi wields the gavel as the House approves two counts of impeachment
against Trump on December 18 -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump is the third president in history to be impeached by the House. A trial will follow in the Senate. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo