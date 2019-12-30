Grafton Thomas, 37, a suspect in the slayings of five people in the home of a Hasidic Jewish rabbi in New York, is also being eyed in connection with a similar attack on a Jewish man last month. Rockland County Correctional Center/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police are investigating suspect Grafton Thomas, arrested for the stabbing of five Orthodox Jews on Saturday in suburban New York City, in connection with another stabbing in the same town last month.

Citing police sources, the New York Post reported authorities are looking at Thomas, 37, in connection with a Nov. 20 attack in Monsey, N.Y., in which a 30-year-old Jewish man was beaten and repeatedly stabbed while on his way to a village synagogue.

In that attack, the victim was so badly beaten that authorities initially believed he had been hit by a car.

Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., on Sunday pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Thomas was ordered held on $5 million bail with his next court appearance Friday.

The Nov. 20 incident and Saturday's rampage at the home of a rabbi holding a Hanukkah party are part of an upsurge in anti-Semitic hate crimes being reported in the New York City area. There was at least one incident reported every day last week leading up to the Monsey stabbings.

In the Saturday attack, police said a suspect armed with a large blade entered the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, a town of about 18,000 residents. Around midnight, Thomas was located in a gray Nissan 30 miles south in New York's Harlem after a traffic stop and taken into custody by the New York Police Department.

Members of Thomas' family said Sunday he suffers from mental illness, but was not known to be violent.

"We believe the actions of which he is accused, if committed by him, tragically reflect profound mental illness for which ... Grafton has received episodic treatment before being released," according to his family's statement released by their attorney.

"He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races," the statement continued. "He is not a member of any hate groups."

Rockland County, N.Y., public defender Kristine Ciganek said Thomas had no criminal history and lived with his mother.