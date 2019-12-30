Otter triplets celebrate first birthday at St. Louis Aquarium

The otter triplets were transferred from Florida to the zoo in St. Louis, which opened on Christmas day. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The otters were treated to a birthday "cake" made of ice and fish. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

One of the three otters housed at the newly opened St. Louis Union Station Aquarium bites into a birthday treat. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The St. Louis Union Station Aquarium's otter triplets celebrated their first birthday on Monday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Staff at the newly opened St. Louis Aquarium celebrated their resident otter triplets' first birthday on Monday.

The trio of otters Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn were presented with the tasty treat of a birthday "cake" made of ice and fish.

The trio of rescued otters were born on Dec. 30, 2018, and were transferred to St. Louis from Florida in September.

They are currently housed in the Changing Rivers section of the aquarium.

The St. Louis Aquarium in Union Station opened on Christmas day and is home to more than 13,000 animals.