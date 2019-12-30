Mike Pompeo to visit Ukraine Friday

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will visit Ukraine Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Ukraine on Friday, the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the country since President Donald Trump's July phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked Trump's impeachment.

Pompeo travels to the country as controversy continues to whirl around how the Senate will handle Trump's impeachment trial and when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the charges to the Senate.

"Excited to travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus in the new year to meet with counterparts and affirm U.S. priorities across Europe and South Central Asia," Pompeo said in a Twitter post Monday.

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk on his one-day trip "to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

He will also attend a wreath-laying ceremony at St. Michael's, and meet with religious, civil society and business community leaders to discuss human rights issues, climate issues and Ukraine's reform agenda.

Pompeo will be in Belarus on Saturday, Uzbekistan on Sunday and Jan. 6, and Cyprus on Jan. 7.