U.S. conducts 'precision defensive strikes' on 5 Hezbollah locations in Iraq, Syria

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The United States carried out "precision defensive strikes" in Iraq and Syria after a series of attacks targeting bases in Iraq that hosted U.S. service members.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman issued a statement saying the strikes targeted five locations belonging to the Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group Kata'ib Hezbollah including three in Iraq and two in Syria in response to attacks on bases that hosted Operation Inherent Resolve coalition forces.

"These locations included weapon storage facilities and command and control locations that KH uses to plan and execute attacks on OIR coalition forces," Hoffman said.

Hoffman noted that the Kata'ib Hezbollah recent strikes have included more than 30 rocket attacks on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk.

On Friday, a U.S. Defense Department contractor died during a rocket strike on the base. Hoffman said four U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces were also injured.

"Iran and their KH proxy forces must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces and respect Iraq's sovereignty, to prevent additional defensive actions by U.S. forces," said Hoffman.