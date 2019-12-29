13-year-old girl killed, two boys injured in shooting at North Carolina mall

Police in North Carolina said Avenanna Propst, 13, was killed and two male juveniles were injured in a shooting at a mall on Saturday night. Photo courtesy Concord Police Department

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday identified a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina mall over the weekend.

The Concord Police Department announced that Avenanna Propst, 13, died at the scene of a shooting at a Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills Mall due to gunshot injuries Saturday night.

Two male juveniles also sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and were treated at local medical facilities.

"The Concord Police Department expresses their deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Propst and all affected by this tragic event," the department said.

Police said initial reports indicate the shooting began as a fight in the Dave and Buster's parking lot.

Authorities did not announce any arrests or provide any possible suspect information.