Two dead, 7 hurt in shooting while filming rap video in Houston

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- At least two people died and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Houston during filming of a rap music video, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday while Hispanic men in their 20s were filming in the parking lot of an office park that is surrounded by homes on the north side of Houston, Harris County Sheriff ED Gonzalez posted on Twitter. The sheriff's office increased the injury total by one on Saturday morning, saying one man was in critical condition.

Two men were declared dead at the scene.

KPRC-TV reported people were shot in two areas.

"All of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed," Gonzalez told a media briefing.

Gonzalez said the shooters' motive in unclear. Some "firearms evidence" was found at the scene but officials hadn't done a full inventory by midnight Saturday.

The performers in the music video in the video weren't known, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No suspects have been identified and authorities were seeking surveillance video.

Gonzales said he wasn't ruling out whether the shooting was gang related "but I'm also not going to say it was because simply we don't know," according to a CNN report.