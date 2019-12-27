Young girl dies after suffering medical emergency at LAX

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A young girl died at the Los Angeles International Airport after suffering from a medical emergency, authorities said.

Delta flight 2423 departed Los Angeles Thursday evening for Seattle but the plane was turned around due to a medical issue on board, according to a statement from the airline.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to the medical emergency at 5:53 p.m. and "furiously worked" to save the life of the girl who was suffering from cardiac arrest.

"Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help," the department said in a statement. "Her death was determined on scene."

Delta said the flight was met by paramedics when it landed.

The Los Angeles County Corner's office would determine the cause of the death and the Los Angeles Police Department would handle the investigation, the fire department said.

However, LAPD officer Mark Lopez said they have determined there was no foul play and wouldn't be investigating further.

Delta said it was working to accommodate the other passengers on the plane.