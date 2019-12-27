Workers surround the "20" portion of the 2020 New Year's Eve numerals on December 11, which will be lit in Times Square in New York City during the famous ball drop. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The new decade is expected to begin with a lack of extreme cold or major storms across the United States -- but some may still need a few extra layers or umbrellas on New Year's Eve.

Unsettled weather will largely be confined to the outer fringes of the nation as 2019 ends and 2020 begins.

"Much of the central U.S. looks fairly dry and tranquil, which will be good for traveling," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Here are eight detailed forecasts for celebrations in major cities across the country:

New York City

Millions of revelers pack Times Square in Manhttan each year to watch top artists on stage before the eagerly awaited ball drop at midnight.

"Dry weather looks likely for the ball drop, with temperatures running in the 30s to near 40 Fahrenheit," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson said, adding that this is slightly above average.

Forecasters will be monitoring whether a weak storm may form along the Northeast coast during the last days of 2019, which would potentially jeopardize the dry forecast in the Big Apple.

At this juncture, the greatest risk of precipitation across the region will be from the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast, where widespread snow showers and flurries can occur, according to Anderson.

New Orleans

"In the South, moisture is expected to surge northward from Mexico which will result in increasing showers in the Gulf Coast region," Anderson said.

This uptick in showers could require partyers in New Orleans to don a poncho or carry an umbrella as they stroll the French Quarter. However, if enough drier air pushes southward and shunts the northward surge of showers, mainly dry weather could prevail for New Year's Eve.

Temperatures are likely to be in the 50s throughout the evening.

Miami

Outside of a stray shower, celebrations in South Florida should be free of weather disruptions.

It will be seasonable as well with temperatures forecast to be in the 70s as the clock strikes midnight in Miami.

Chicago

Chilly air will descend on Chicagoland ahead of the new year, but no Arctic cold is forecast.

Those watching the spectacular fireworks displays at Navy Pier or along the Chicago River will still need to pack on extra layers as temperatures will be in the 20s to lower 30s as the calendar flips to 2020. Lower temperatures are anticipated due to a brisk wind.

At most, a stray flurry will fly in the air amid the dazzling displays.

Dallas

Showers may be creeping closer to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on New Year's Eve, but dry, cool weather should prevail for festivities throughout the area.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s as fireworks fly from Reunion Tower.

"There may even be a brief period of rain across the interior Southwest on New Year's Eve as a small, but potent, storm system quickly tracks through the region," Anderson said.

Los Angeles

AccuWeather meteorologists favor showers staying south of the Los Angeles basin, with dry weather likely prevailing. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 50s.

Las Vegas

Partygoers will not have to worry about rain dampening fireworks displays in Sin City.

A partly to mainly clear sky is anticipated with temperatures in the 40s. Light winds may obstruct firework viewing conditions by limiting the dissipation of smoke.

Seattle

"Farther north, a stronger Pacific storm may make for a soggy New Year's Eve along the Interstate 5 corridor in the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle," Anderson said.

The exact strength of this storm will determine whether celebrations are completely washed out or dampened by no more than a stray shower.

Revelers will want to bring along some rain gear regardless and put on an extra layer or two with temperatures likely in the 40s.