Multiple agencies join search for missing Hawaii tour helicopter

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. military expanded its search for a tour helicopter off the coast of Hawaii's Kauai Island Friday some 12 hours after the chopper failed to return from an excursion off the Na Pali Coast with seven people on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was alerted Thursday evening about an overdue aircraft operated by Safari Helicopters, based in Lihue. The helicopter had a pilot and six passengers on board, including two children.

After launching a search Thursday, at first light Friday, the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart joined in the search along with a U.S. Navy helicopter. They were assisted by Department of Defense air support.

"The search continues for the seven people and any sign of the aircraft on Kauai," Coast Guard Lt. Chloe Harmon, of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu, said in a statement. "We appreciate the substantial assistance of our partners to continue the search overnight and maximize search efforts in the area."

The Kauai Fire Department coordinated ground searches along the shoreline and organized local search efforts, which included the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Kauai National Guard, and commercial helicopter support.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox said Thursday night rescuers faced "challenging" weather conditions initially because of strong winds and limited visibility. Authorities said the helicopter has a transponder but rescuers have not picked up a signal yet.

"We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard," Cox said.

Winds were forecast at 28 mph Friday with 7-foot waves, prompting a small craft advisory for the waters around Kauai.